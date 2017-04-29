Politics
Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.

Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 6: Joshua goes down; Klitschko looking strong

Even though Joshua scored a knockdown he looks really winded. This is where Klitschko's experience and training will come in. 

The Brit hasn't gone late into a fight. 

Joshua goes down with a strong right by Kitschko. Joshua looks wobbly. This is where we'll see if he is a real champion. 

Klitschko is working Joshua on the ropes. I don't think Joshua has enough to extend this out. Klitschko is looking really strong right now. 

LA Times Card: 10-8 Klitschko (57-56 Joshua)

