Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 6: Joshua goes down; Klitschko looking strong
Even though Joshua scored a knockdown he looks really winded. This is where Klitschko's experience and training will come in.
The Brit hasn't gone late into a fight.
Joshua goes down with a strong right by Kitschko. Joshua looks wobbly. This is where we'll see if he is a real champion.
Klitschko is working Joshua on the ropes. I don't think Joshua has enough to extend this out. Klitschko is looking really strong right now.
LA Times Card: 10-8 Klitschko (57-56 Joshua)