Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 7: Klitschko takes a close round and it's an even fight
Klitschko is measuring Joshua right now. You get the feeling the Ukrainian knows he's getting close to finishing off a tiring Joshua.
Klitschko's jabs are landing more often. It looks like survival mode for Joshua, who, for whatever reason, is starting to talk to Klitschko.
This is a close fight right now, but Joshua doesn't look like he can finish this.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (66-66 even)