Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.

Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 7: Klitschko takes a close round and it's an even fight

Klitschko is measuring Joshua right now. You get the feeling the Ukrainian knows he's getting close to finishing off a tiring Joshua. 

Klitschko's jabs are landing more often. It looks like survival mode for Joshua, who, for whatever reason, is starting to talk to Klitschko. 

This is a close fight right now, but Joshua doesn't look like he can finish this. 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (66-66 even) 

