Klitschko is measuring Joshua right now. You get the feeling the Ukrainian knows he's getting close to finishing off a tiring Joshua.

Klitschko's jabs are landing more often. It looks like survival mode for Joshua, who, for whatever reason, is starting to talk to Klitschko.

This is a close fight right now, but Joshua doesn't look like he can finish this.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (66-66 even)