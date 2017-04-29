Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 9: Best round for Joshua since early going
Joshua throws some quick body shots. He is looking like he weathered the storm of the middle rounds. At the very least, Joshua has shown he is a warrior.
Joshua lands a nice right to the head and is continuing to work the body. Joshua opens a cut over the right eye of Klitschko. This is the best round for Joshua since Round 4.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (86-84 Joshua)