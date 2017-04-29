Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 11: Joshua knocks down Klitschko down twice; ref ends it
Great back and forth action at the very start of the round. Joshua got the best of it. Great fight.
Klitschko goes down for the second down with a great right. This looks like Joshua as Klitschko is in survival mode.
Klitschko goes down for the second time. This one might end here. Klitschko needs to survive for another minute. Joshua has Klitschko against the ropes with multiple combinations.
It's over. Ref ends it. Amazing finish by Joshua. We have a true champion.