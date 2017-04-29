You can mark down April 29, 2017, as the date the heavyweight division returned to the forefront of boxing.

Britain's Anthony Joshua came up with a gutty TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine. Joshua looked done in the middle rounds after Klitschko knocked him down in the fifth round.

But Joshua showed his heart after weathering the storm, staying on his feet and biding his time. After he survived rounds 5-9, Joshua slowly got his legs back and by the 10th was back in control.

Joshua, the unified heavyweight champion of the world at 19-0, rocked Klitschko to start the 11th round and he didn't let the chance to finish it go by. He knocked Klitschko down another two times before the referee stopped the fight to the delight of the 90,000 fans in Wembley Stadium.

Now comes the speculation of Joshua's arrival in the United States with a potential fight against the best American heavyweight, Deontay Wilder.

-- Angel Rodriguez