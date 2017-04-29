Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Amazing finish for Joshua with TKO win over Klitschko
You can mark down April 29, 2017, as the date the heavyweight division returned to the forefront of boxing.
Britain's Anthony Joshua came up with a gutty TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine. Joshua looked done in the middle rounds after Klitschko knocked him down in the fifth round.
But Joshua showed his heart after weathering the storm, staying on his feet and biding his time. After he survived rounds 5-9, Joshua slowly got his legs back and by the 10th was back in control.
Joshua, the unified heavyweight champion of the world at 19-0, rocked Klitschko to start the 11th round and he didn't let the chance to finish it go by. He knocked Klitschko down another two times before the referee stopped the fight to the delight of the 90,000 fans in Wembley Stadium.
Now comes the speculation of Joshua's arrival in the United States with a potential fight against the best American heavyweight, Deontay Wilder.
-- Angel Rodriguez
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 11: Joshua knocks down Klitschko down twice; ref ends it
Great back and forth action at the very start of the round. Joshua got the best of it. Great fight.
Klitschko goes down for the second down with a great right. This looks like Joshua as Klitschko is in survival mode.
Klitschko goes down for the second time. This one might end here. Klitschko needs to survive for another minute. Joshua has Klitschko against the ropes with multiple combinations.
It's over. Ref ends it. Amazing finish by Joshua. We have a true champion.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 10: Close round goes to Klitschko
Both fighters are throwing punches but not many are landing. Nice uppercut from Joshua lands and rocks Klitschko a bit.
Some clinching going on between some jabs by Klitschko. A very close round. This can go either way. Klitschko might have landed a little more. Still anyone's round, though.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (95-94 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 9: Best round for Joshua since early going
Joshua throws some quick body shots. He is looking like he weathered the storm of the middle rounds. At the very least, Joshua has shown he is a warrior.
Joshua lands a nice right to the head and is continuing to work the body. Joshua opens a cut over the right eye of Klitschko. This is the best round for Joshua since Round 4.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (86-84 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 8: Joshua not done yet; gets a close round
This is the first time Joshua has seen an 8th round. The question is if Joshua has recuperated enough to stop Klitschko's momentum.
Joshua seems to be getting himself back into this fight. Perhaps Klitschko was a bit to cautious in trying to end the fight.
Joshua might have responded to some critics, he isn't folding. This round goes to Joshua.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (76-75 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 7: Klitschko takes a close round and it's an even fight
Klitschko is measuring Joshua right now. You get the feeling the Ukrainian knows he's getting close to finishing off a tiring Joshua.
Klitschko's jabs are landing more often. It looks like survival mode for Joshua, who, for whatever reason, is starting to talk to Klitschko.
This is a close fight right now, but Joshua doesn't look like he can finish this.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (66-66 even)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 6: Joshua goes down; Klitschko looking strong
Even though Joshua scored a knockdown he looks really winded. This is where Klitschko's experience and training will come in.
The Brit hasn't gone late into a fight.
Joshua goes down with a strong right from Kitschko. Joshua looks wobbly. We'll see now if he is a real champion.
Klitschko is working Joshua on the ropes. I don't think Joshua has enough to extend this. Klitschko looking really strong right now.
L.A. Times Card: 10-8 Klitschko (57-56 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 5: Klitschko goes down, but he's fighting back
Joshua knocks down Klitschko with a furious combination to start the round. Klitschko gets up, but he is cut and hurt.
The fight is officially on. Klitschko trying to fight back and landed a nice left hook. Johsua looks a bit winded midway through the round. This is where his experience pays off.
Both fighters in the middle of the now, ring just landing big punches. Best round by far, one of the better rounds of the year. Both fighters look tired. Just great stuff right now.
Amazing round.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (49-46 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 4: Klitschko wins close round
Klitschko landed the first big punch of the fight to open the round. Joshua has responded with the a nice right as well.
A lot of dancing around, mixed in with an occasional clinch. This may be Kltischko's best round, but still not much action.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (39-37 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 3: Much going on but Joshua doing more
A little more action early with each fighter landing a couple jabs. Early at least this looks like a more active round. Fighters seem much more engaged.
Midway through the third round, Klitschko has only thrown 35 punches, according to Showtime numbers. Round has slowed down again.
Joshua again more active and this pace is favoring the Brit if this fight goes into the later rounds. Another boring round, but again, Joshua doing more.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (30-27 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 2 Another close round to Joshua
Klitschko seems content letting Joshua throw more punches. Perhaps his age and experience are keeping him from extending himself too much in the first couple of rounds.
It's a jabfest right now and Joshua continues to be a little more active. A lot of feeling each other out right now. You get the feeling one punch will decide this fight.
Pretty boring round, but another slight edge to Joshua.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (20-18 Joshua)
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 1:Uneventful round goes to Joshua
A lot of feeling out in the first round. Anthony Joshua lands the first good punch of the fight with a right. And quickly, Wladimir Klitschko is in a clinch.
The crowd is still cheering loudly even though there isn't much action. Joshua with a nice left although it didn't do too much damage.
Joshua a little more active and Klitschko seems content to just wait for his shot. Uneventful first round, but it'll go to Joshua.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua
The fighters are entering the ring and it's lit...literally
Wladimir Klitschko is entering the ring to the Red Hot Chili Peppers with very little entourage. A pretty long ring walk. Klitschko with the power move and goes over the top rope.
There may be some gamesmanship going on right now as Joshua made Klitschko wait a bit before coming out.
Pretty elaborate into video for Joshua as Wembley is going nuts for him.
Hard to explain what is happening right now but it involves hydraulics and Seven Nation Army before Joshua enters the ring. Oh, and also a lot of pyrotechnics.
Klitschko has had to wait a long time in the ring for this walk. Now, Joshua walks into the ring with Biggie Smalls playing. This is Prince Nasim-like.
What time does the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight start?
The heavyweight fight between champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will start at 2 p.m. Pacific time.
The match will be televised live in the United States by Showtime. Attendance at Wembley Stadium in London for the event, which is being billed as the biggest heavyweight bout in over a decade, is expected to surpass 90,000 fans.
Follow Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times live from ringside right here for live analysis and updates.