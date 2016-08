Broncos linebacker Dekoda Watson has back-to-back sacks to end Rams drive

Hey "Hard Knocks" fans, we have an official Austin Hill sighting.

The receiver caught a pass from quarterback Sean Mannion for a seven-yard gain up the left side to open the fourth quarter.

Then, Mannion, in the shotgun, connected with Aaron Green on a seven-yard pass for the first down. Paul McRoberts then caught and secured a 14-yard pass over the middle to move the chains again.

Then came the disruption of Broncos rookie linebacker Dekoda Watson, who had back-to-back sacks to stop the Rams' drive. He's up to three so far.