Things are starting to open up offensively for the Broncos.

After four straight completions by Trevor Siemian 29 yards following a false start to open their drive, the Rams gifted the Broncos with another first down on a pass interference call.

Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner was flagged while breaking up a pass intended for Emmanuel Sanders. Last week, Joyner got thrown out of the game against the Chiefs for fighting with receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Denver capitalized on the mistake, running C.J. Anderson three straight times up the left (12 yards), the right (18 yards) and again right (5 yards) before Siemian hit a wide open tight end Virgil Green for a touchdown.

Broncos lead, 7-6.