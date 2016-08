Rookie receiver Pharoh Cooper was the first Ram to touchd the ball, returning the opening kick to the 17-yard line.

Case Keenum hit Kenny Britt with a one-yard toss and then running back Benny Cunningham ran up the middle for a four yard game before the Broncos highly vaunted defense introduced itself to L.A.

Von Miller sacked Keenum for a nine-yard loss ending the drive.