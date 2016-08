Jared Goff takes another big hit, Rams fail to score

The Rams really need to answer the Broncos touchdown.

Running back Aaron Green rushed for eight yards to open the series. Quarterback Jared Goff targeted a covered Michael Thomas up the right side of the field, but the pass went incomplete but the flags still came out for illegal contact.

Goff later rolled out on a bootleg and came face to face with rookie linebacker Vontarrius Dora out of Louisiana State,who put him in the turf as the pass went incomplete.He got up slowly, but stayed in the game to throw another pass to running back Chase Reynolds for a seven-yard gain on third-and-9.

On fourth down, Goff threw a bullet at Michael Thomas, but the pass was broken up by Broncos corner Keyvon Webster. Turnover on downs.

THe Broncos will take over on the 28-yard line. A short field.