Paxton Lynch can't get things going for Broncos

Memphis to Memphis.

Paxton Lynch floated a pass to receiver rookie Mose Frazier -- who attended Memphis with the quarterback -- which looked like a catch but was ruled out of bounds. Had the wideout stayed in, he would have had an open lane to the end zone.

Ronnie Hillman ran the ball four yards and then the Broncos called a timeout. The Rams then violated the nuetral zone, giving the Broncos a free five-yard gain.

Lynch throw a pass for rookie Durron Neal out of Oklahoma, but the ball went through his hands and ended the drive.