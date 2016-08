Paxton Lynch comes in for the Broncos to start the second half

Trevor Siemian completed 10 of 17 passes in the first half with one touchdown and an intercepted pass to give the Broncos a 10-9 lead going into halftime.

By comparison, Goff was 3-of-8 passing for 38 yards in the first half. Keenum, who started, completed 8 of 12 passes for 77 yards before his night was over.

The Broncos began the second half with a touchdown to start on their own 25-yard line before giving rookie Paxton Lynch his first reps of the night.

Lynch handed the ball of to Devontae Booker for a two yard loss thanks to a tackle by Matt Longacre.

He then connected with an open receiver Juwan Thompson to the right side underneath the soft coverage of cornerback Coty Sensabaugh for a seven-yard gain. His next pass was a three yard completion to receiver Jordan Taylor. The only problem was he needed five on third down.

The Rams take over on their own 14-yard line