Case Keenum took over with the ball on the Denver 44.

After running back Malcolm Brown gained three-yards on first down, Keenum was forced to pull the ball down and make a run of his own on second only as he got out of bounds he was hit from behind by Broncos corner Aqib Talib prompting an official to throw a yellow flag and award the Rams 15 more yards for a personal foul.

The Rams failed to capitalize on their good field position and after three more plays kicker Greg Zuerlein came out for his second attempt of the day/preseason. It was a a 38-yard kick. And it was good.