Jared Goff is back on the field and playing from behind as he has in both previous exhibition games.

When Goff does throw the ball it looks pretty good, even when slightly off target.

The rookie quarterback connected with rookie receiver Pharoh Cooper on a 19-yard pass the wideout had to reach up and pull down to convert on a third down early in the drive.

Cooper missed a similar catch in both players' first exhibition game.

The Rams went to Cooper again on a screen pass, but another rookie drew a flag. Tight end Tyler Higbee was called for pass interference.

Goff was given plenty of time to throw on the next play and, eventually, after stepping up in the pocket he saw an open Duke WIlliams in the up the middle of the field. Williams dropped the ball, but was lit up by Broncos corner Bradley Roby.

The rookie targeted Higbee again later, nearly giving up a pick-six if it weren't for the ball falling out of safety Darian Stewart's hands.

Goff saw another pass dropped by running back Malcolm Brown killing the drive, but allowing kicker Greg Zuerlein to see some more action. Zuerlein made a 48-yard field goal to give the Rams a lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half.