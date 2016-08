The Broncos are letting pass Trevor Siemian sling it. Which might not be such a great idea.

Siemian targeted receiver Cody Latimer with a deep pass up the right side of the field which could have gone for a touchdown if Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson wasn't defending him.

Johnson rode Latimer up the sideline and batted the ball away as safety Cody Davis came into the play, snatching the ball out of the air. The play was reviewed and the call on the field, an interception, was upheld.

Siemian is now 4-of-8 passing for 41 yards with an interception.