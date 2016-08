Rams struggle, then punt

If Sean Mannion is to manufacture a comeback in Denver, he'll have less than a quarter to do it.

Mannion's first pass went behind running back Terrance Magee on second down. Magee had just ran for five yards.

The Rams were hit with a delay of game penalty negating Magee's work and then Mannion's pass to running back Chase Reynolds went for only six yards. Just four-yards short of the first down.

Johnny Hekker came out for another punt, sticking the Broncos on their own 34-yard line.