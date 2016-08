Ronnie Hillman scores to give Broncos 17-9 lead over the Rams

The Broncos are getting a good look at rookie running back Devontae Booker out of Utah.

The 5-foot-11 back had his number called over and over making carries of two, one, two and then five yards before he needed to take a break allowing running back Ronnie Hillman to enter the game and score a touchdown.

Hillman rushed carried the ball three times on his way to a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Broncos a 17-9 lead in the third quarter.

Paxton Lynch got his chances too. His first throw was a 17-yard catch and run by Booker.