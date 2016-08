Ronnie Hillman sparks Broncos drive, but they still punt

Ronnie Hillman broke off a 21-yard run on the opening play of the Broncos' drive.

Running back Kapri Bibbs tried his hand at running the ball only to get stuffed for no gain. Paxton Lynch completed a nine-yard pass to rookie receiver Bralon Addison out of Oregon on third down.

Facing a four-and-2, the Broncos chose to run a play with Paxton Lynch under center only to commit a false start.

On fourth-and-7, the took a different route punting the ball away.