UCLA (2-1) defeated Brigham Young (1-2), 17-14, in Provo, Utah on Saturday. Sept. 17, 2016 10:55 p.m. BYU's onside kick sails out of bounds to seal 17-14 win for UCLA Jesse Dougherty Taysom Hill found Nick Kurtz for a 23-yard touchdown to pull BYU within three points of UCLA, at 17-14, with 37 seconds left in the game. With just one timeout left, the Cougars attempted an onside kick after the touchdown. But the kick sailed out of pounds, giving possession, and the game, to UCLA.