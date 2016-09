A handful of key UCLA players warmed up in full uniform ahead of the Bruins' 7:15 clash with BYU.

Those players included...

-Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, who missed the second half of UCLA's win over UNLV last week with a mild left knee injury.

-Defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who has been slowed by a groin injury.

-Defensive end Deon Hollins, who is coming back from a concussion.

-Safety Jaleed Wadood, who watched the UNLV game in street clothes due to injury.

-Running back Nate Starks, who hasn't played in UCLA's first two games due to undisclosed reasons.