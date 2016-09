Soso Jamabo, who leads UCLA with 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns through two games, is not suited up for the Bruins' matchup at BYU.

Jamabo rushed for three first-half touchdowns in UCLA's win over Nevada-Las Vegas last week. Junior Nate Starks, who has not played in the Bruins' first two games due to undisclosed reasons, is warming up in full uniform.

Starks could fill the void left by Jamabo, alongside Bolu Olorunfunmi and freshmen Brandon Stephens and Jalen Starks.