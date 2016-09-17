UCLA gets a critical fourth-quarter stop to keep lead at 17-7

UCLA and BYU traded three and outs to start the fourth quarter, and then the Cougars put some pressure on the Bruins defense.

After stumbling through the first two and a half quarters of the game, Taysom Hill led BYU into UCLA territory as the game clocked dripped below nine minutes.

But then the Cougars moved backward after an offensive holding call, setting up third and 15. On third down, Jaleel Wadood jumped a pass intended for Mitchell Juergens and knocked it to the grass.

The Cougars punted a play later — keeping the score at 17-7 in UCLA's favor — to give the Bruins offense a chance to control the game.