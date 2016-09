After the UCLA defense forced a turnover on downs on BYU's first possession, the Bruins offense was back on the sideline after three plays.

Josh Rosen threw on all three downs, throwing two deep incompletions and hitting tight end Austin Roberts on an underneath route for a five-yard gain.

Rosen was flushed out of the pocket by an aggressive blitz on third down, and was forced to throw an erratic pass while on the run.