A diving interception by Adarius Pickett gave UCLA's offense a short field to work with, but the Bruins could only muster a 24-yard field goal from J.J. Molson.

The chip shot pushed the Bruins' lead over BYU to 10-0 with 6:57 left in the second quarter.

Rosen set up the field goal with back-to-back completions to Eldridge Massington — the first for 15 yards, and the second for 12. But UCLA couldn't get the ball in the end zone after two short runs and an incomplete pass intended for Massington on third and long.