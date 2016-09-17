UCLA leads BYU, 10-0, at halftime

UCLA jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead in Provo, scoring all of its points in the second quarter.

BYU, meanwhile, has been completely shut down by the Bruins' defense. The Bruins also blocked a 55-yard field-goal attempt as the second-quarter clock expired.

Here are some first-half stats for each team:

UCLA

- UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen finished the first half 11 for 20 for 126 yards. He threw a six-yard touchdown pass to fullback Cameron Griffin for the Bruins' first score. He also thew his fourth interception of the season.

- With leading rusher Soso Jamabo in street clothes on the sideline, junior running back Nate Starks carried the ball a team-high nine times for 15 yards in the first half. Starks is making his first appearance of the season after sitting in UCLA's first two games for undisclosed reasons.

- Three Bruins caught two passes in the first. That group included Eldridge Massington (two catches for 27 yards), Mossi Johnson (two catches for 25 yards) and Nate Starks (two catches for 13 yards). Darren Andrews caught a 35-yard pass on UCLA's only touchdown drive.

- In total, the Bruins offense gained 144 first-half yards on 36 plays. That included 126 yards and just 18 on the ground. UCLA was also 0-for-7 on third down in the first.

BYU

- Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill completed 9 of 20 passes for an unimpressive 79 yards. He also threw an interception, and was sacked four times. Rick Wade, Kenny Young, Takkarist McKinley and Jayon Brown collected the sacks for UCLA.

- Running back Jamaal Williams ran a team-high eight times for 12 yards, good for 1.5 yards per carry.

- Three Cougars receivers caught two passes in the first half, and each of them gained 11 total yards. Williams also caught a 39-yard pass in the first quarter and was targeted three times out of the backfield.

- In total, the BYU offense gained 79 yards on 38 plays in the first. That included 88 yards in the air and negative-nine on the ground.