In a flash, UCLA went from falling flat on third down to thriving on it.

Facing third and nine on BYU's 33-yard line, Josh Rosen found Darren Andrews on a crossing route for a touchdown that bumps the Bruins lead to 17-0 with 7:24 left in the third quarter.

UCLA waited until the 10:17 mark of the third to convert on third down for the first time, and it was a 15-yard pass to Kenneth Walker III that pushed the Bruins into BYU territory. Before that point, the Bruins were 0 for 8 on third down.

The Bruins then converted again on third, this time on a seven-yard pass from Josh Rosen to Jordan Lasley.

Three players later, a third straight third-down conversion resulted in Andrews' touchdown and a 17-point cushion for UCLA.