No receiver has emerged as Josh Rosen’s favored target through UCLA’s first two games, and that is partly due to inconsistent hands across the board.

But Bruins wide receivers coach Eric Yarber has a solution for his group: Be a nerd. To Yarber, a nerdy receiver deliberately looks each pass into his hands before turning upfield.

“If you do it in practice,” UCLA receiver Eldridge Massington said this week, “it will become a habit in the game.”

BYU’s secondary will be thin to start on Saturday night — safety Kai Nacua and cornerback Austin McChesney are suspended for the first half after ejections for targeting last week, and cornerback Troy Warner is expected to be sidelined with a leg injury — providing an opportunity for the Bruins receivers to find a rhythm.

So who will emerge as a reliable target for Rosen?

Will it be Darren Andrews? Kenneth Walker III? Mossi Johnson after his touchdown catch last week?

If you were to ask Yarber, he’d probably tell you the nerdiest of the lot will stand out.