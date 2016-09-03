Texas A&M defeats UCLA, 31-24, in overtime

UCLA's attempt to tie Texas A&M and force a second overtime slipped through the Bruins' hands.

UCLA had the ball at the Aggies' 7 in first-and-goal, but two runs netted one yard and two Josh Rosen passes fell incomplete.

Actually, the first pass, perfectly thrown, slithered through the finds of tight end Austin Roberts at the goal line.

The second, under a heavy rush, also to Roberts, was broken up by Aggies defender Justin Evans.

Texas A&M had scored on its overtime possession on a fourth-and-goal run by quarterback Trevor Knight.

UCLA struggled offensively until the fourth quarter, when the Bruins outgained the Aggies, 221 yards to 23.

Rosen, who threw several bad passes and often operated under a heavy rush, rallied to complete 26 of 46 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions. The top receiver with Kenneth Walker, who had six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

UCLA didn't have any kind of consistent running game, though Soso Jamabo gained 91 tough yards in 23 carries. The Bruins had 125 yards in 40 carries -- including a 42-yard run by Bolu Olorunfunmi.

Knight completed 22 of 42 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. He also ran for 31 yards and two touchdowns in nine carries.

The Aggies rushed for 203 yards in 41 carries, including 94 in 15 carries by Trayveon Williams.

UCLA's home opener is next Saturday against Nevada Las Vegas at the Rose Bowl.