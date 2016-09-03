UCLA 3, Texas A&M 0

JJ Molson made his first college field goal attempt, from 38 yards out, as UCLA capitalized on a turnover and an Aggies personal foul penalty.

On the first play after Kenny Young's fumble recovery, Josh Rosen took a late hit, giving the Bruins 15 yards.

UCLA's Soso Jamabo was stopped on a third-and-two run by the Aggies' Nick Harvey, bringing on Molson.

Texas A&M's second possession was three and out, with quarterback Trevor Knight taking a hard hit from Taahan Goodman on a third-down run.

After the punt, UCLA took over at its own 25 and quickly moved into Aggie territory before Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen tried to do a little too much under a heavy rush.

OK, so maybe it was more like a lot of too much.

Rosen was wrapped up and almost down for a sack when he decided to just flip the ball down field.

The pass, if you could call it that, was easily picked off by Priest Willis, who returned the ball 13 yards to UCLA's 38.

UCLA got a break, though, when, after one first down, a 38-yard field-goal try by Daniel LaCamera hit the upright.

So the Bruins still lead with a little more than five minute4s left in the first quarter.