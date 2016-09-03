Warning for UCLA: Watch for the bomb

Noel Mazzone, Texas A&M's first-year offensive coordinator, knows how to stretch a defense, knows how to have fun and isn't opposed to doing both at the same time on the same play.

The first play.

Which is why UCLA's secondary might want to make sure nobody gets behind a safety on the Aggies' first play from scrimmage.

Remember the play Mazzone called last year, when he called the shots for the UCLA offense?

Josh Rosen was a hot-shot freshman then and everyone wanted to know what the fuss was about.

Mazzone tried to show them on UCLA's first play: He had Rosen wind up and throw a bomb toward Kenneth Walker III.

The pass fell incomplete, but Rosen wore a big smile afterward. And a message was sent.

This year, Mazzone has another quarterback making a debut: Trevor Knight, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma.

Might he try to send a similar message?

Stay tuned.

By the way, after that first launch fell incomplete, Rosen did OK in his opener. He finished having completed 28 of 35 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins defeated Virginia, 34-16.

::

Who's No. 1?

For UCLA, it's Ishmael Adams.

See this from Ben Bolch: