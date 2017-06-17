Controversial finish in Rigondeaux-Flores fight

Super-bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux escaped from a lengthy review by the Nevada Athletic Commission to post a first-round knockout of Mexico’s Moises Flores.

Referee Vic Drakulich, after consulting with commission executive director Bob Bennett, ruled that Cuba’s unbeaten Rigondeaux (18-0, 12 KOs) threw his knockout punch just before Drakulich was intervening as the bell rang.

An HBO replay appeared to show the knockout punch was delivered after the bell.

Flores (25-1), caught hard behind the right ear by the power punch, fell backward to the canvas, lied motionless with his arms sprawled upward for several seconds, then groggily moved toward his stool, raising suspicions that he exaggerated the effect of his condition to attempt to win a no-decision ruling.

Bennett said on HBO the outcome could be revisited, and if it turns the punch was after the bell, the result could be changed to even a Rigondeaux disqualification.

A knockout “was only a matter of time,” Rigondeaux said.

The Cuban retains his World Boxing Assn. and said afterward, as one of the sport’s most avoided fighters, that he’d be willing to meet either former super-flyweight world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez or super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko in a catch-weight bout.