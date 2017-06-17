In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Keep it here for full coverage of the fight and round-by-round updates of the main event.
Round 3:More jabs by Kovalev gives him another close round
Lots of clinching and much less action than the first fight. Kovalev keeps sticking the jab and Ward is looking pretty strong himself.
Slower round and one that is very close but Kovalev landed a few more power punches.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Kovalev (29-28 Kovalev)
Dylan Hernandez Card: 10-9 Kovalev (30-27 Kovalev)