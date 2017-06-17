In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Round 4: Ward has his best round of the night
Kovalev looks to be the more aggressive fighter tonight. He continues to move forward. Stiff left jab stops Kovalev momentum. Ward showed his hand speed on that round.
This is Ward's best round. He is landing his jabs and has had success evading Kovalev's jabs. Quick combo at the end of the round for Ward gives him the edge.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Ward (38-38)
Dylan Hernandez Card: 10-9 Ward (39-37 Kovalev)