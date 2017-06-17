In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Keep it here for full coverage of the fight and round-by-round updates of the main event.
Round 5: Ward gets the fifth with his work to the body
This fight is missing the fireworks of the first matchup. Good exchange in the middle of the ring with Kovalev landing a body shot and Ward sticks a right to Kovalev's chin.
Ward is on a streak. He wins the second round thanks to landing some effective body shots.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Ward (48-47 Ward)
Dylan Hernandez's Card: 10-9 Ward (48-47 Kovalev)