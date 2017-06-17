In their first meeting in the ring, Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev by controversial decision. The two are squaring off again Saturday night in a rematch in Las Vegas.
Keep it here for full coverage of the fight and round-by-round updates of the main event.
Round 6: Kovalev landing more punches gets not in round
These rounds are exceedingly close. Ward is being more selective in his punches, while Kovalev jab is superior.
Kovalev gets the round because he is busier than Ward and is landing more of the punches. This might be another controversial ending.
LA Times Card: 10-9 Kovalev (58-56 Kovalev)
Dylan Hernandez Card: 10-9 Kovalev (58-56 Kovalev)