Sergey Kovalev is still stalking Andre Ward and landing a bit more punches. The HBO crew is realizing how difficult this fight is to score. It is really close. No clear-cut winner in the round, but Ward did a bit more to get the round. 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Ward (67-66 Ward)

Dylan Hernandez Card: 10-9 Ward (67-66 Kovalev)