Dodgers still trail 4-1 after top of fifth

Top of the fifth.

Austin Barnes flied to right.

Joc Pederson doubled to left-center. It looked like he was going to be thrown out, but he just beat the throw.

Enrique Hernandez grounded slowly to second, Pederson taking third.

Chris Taylor hit a fly ball to left-center. George Springer misread it and had to run in and make a diving catch.

Astros 4, Dodgers 1