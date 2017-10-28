A.J. Hinch is happy to bring back the three-inning save

The postseason has a way of inspiring creative approaches to bullpen usage. Last fall, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon and the Cleveland Indians’ Terry Francona broke with regular-season protocol and frequently used their closers in high-pressure situations before the ninth inning.

This year, Houston manager A.J. Hinch has twice used a starting pitcher to get a multi-inning save, first in the deciding game of the American League Championship Series when Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four scoreless innings to beat the Yankees and then again Friday in Game 3 of the World Series, when Brad Peacock retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced in a win over the Dodgers.

“I’ve enjoyed bringing back the three-inning save,” Hinch said. “That’s cool.”

For both pitchers, the saves were the first of their careers.

“It was crazy,” said Peacock, who went 10-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 21 regular-season starts. “In the eighth [inning], A.J. asked if I felt good. I said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘All right, you’re going back out.’

“I’m shocked. I’m just glad he gave me the opportunity to do that.”

Peacock’s outing was the longest by a reliever in a World Series since Madison Bumgarner went five innings for the San Francisco Giants in the final game in 2014. It was the longest by an AL reliever since 1990.

And the only two longer relief appearances in Astros’ postseason history both came this month in the ALCS.

“Maybe it’s not perfect because we’re not used to it and … we don’t know how they’re going to respond out of the pen,” Hinch said. “When it doesn’t go well, it feels like we weren’t prepared. When it does go well, we get to the next game.

“You have to react to the game, use the players the best way to get 27 outs. These are unique ways to win the game. I’m not sure you can do it all the time. But you can do it sometimes.”