Dodgers broadcaster Alanna Rizzo makes sure Hall of Fame reporter Claire Smith can see Game 7 live

Wednesday’s Game 7 at Dodger Stadium will be historic for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that it will be the first time the seventh game of the World Series is played in Chavez Ravine. And Alanna Rizzo, a reporter with the Dodgers’ broadcast team at SportsNet LA, decided it was something a woman who had made her own kind of baseball history needed to see live.

On Wednesday morning, Rizzo walked into the stadium’s cafeteria and insisted that Claire Smith, a recent inductee into the writers’ wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame, take her third-row seat in the press box.

Smith, a pioneering female sportswriter, became the first woman to win the J.G. Taylor Spink Award from the Baseball Writers’ Assn. this year. She was honored for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during her Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July.

But she has been anonymously covering the Dodgers-Astros World Series from crowded workrooms in Los Angeles and Houston, where she was forced to follow the action on a television monitor.

When Rizzo insisted that Smith watch the deciding game from her seat, Smith at first resisted, then began to tear up when Rizzo escorted her to her new spot.

“Please,” Rizzo told the other journalists who saw her act of kindness. “She’s in the Hall of Fame. She should be in the press box.”

In the 1980s, Smith became the first female beat writer in baseball history when she covered the New York Yankees for the Hartford Courant. It wasn’t an easy job. After the first game of the 1984 National League Championship Series, Smith was physically removed from the San Diego Padres clubhouse despite the fact league rules required all accredited journalists to have equal access to the locker room.

The next day, then-Commissioner Peter Ueberroth strengthened that rule, insisting that all credentialed media members get equal clubhouse access regardless of gender.

Smith went on to work as a columnist for the New York Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer. She currently is a news editor for ESPN.