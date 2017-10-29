One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Astros don't score in bottom of ninth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the ninth. Kenley Jansen now pitching.
Jose Altuve flied to center.
Carlos Correa popped to first. Bellinger had to lean into the crowd to get it. Great play.
Yuli Gurriel doubled to left-center. Cameron Maybin comes in to run for Gurriel.
Josh Reddick flied to left.