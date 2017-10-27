Astros embrace change of scenery in World Series, while Dodgers try to recapture the magic

A day later, the Houston Astros still were beaming.

“We’re coming off one of the most epic baseball games in any of our careers,’’ said manager A.J. Hinch. “That feels good.”

A day later, the Dodgers still were wondering.

“Yeah, last night hurt,” acknowledged manager Dave Roberts. “We’ve turned the page.”

Well, at least they’ve changed the location, with the World Series now moving from picturesque Chavez Ravine to a garage named after a juice box. The Dodgers and Astros will take their duel to Minute Maid Park on Friday tied at one game apiece, but they arrived there Thursday from vastly different directions.

The Astros still were celebrating a night that could have changed a series, waxing over their 7-6, 11-inning comeback win in Wednesday’s Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

“It was an incredible game. It was just fun to be a part of, and it gave us a little bit of momentum,” said Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, were still answering questions about how a team that was 98-0 this season when leading after eight innings could break that goose egg at the worst possible time in one of the worst possible games.