One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Astros increase lead to 12-9 in bottom of the eighth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the eighth.
Marwin Gonzalez struck out.
Brian McCann homered to right.
And that's it for Tony Cingrani. Ross Stripling now pitching.
George Springer singled to right.
Alex Bregman grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.