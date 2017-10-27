Astros leave bases loaded, still lead 5-3 after seven

Bottom of the seventh. Brandon Morrow still pitching. Andre Ethier in left. Yasmani Grandal at catcher.

Yuli Gurriel doubled to left.

And that's it for Morrow. Here comes Tony Cingrani.

Josh Reddick tried to bunt, but Cody Bellinger made an outstanding diving catch.

Evan Gattis was walked intentionally.

Marwin Gonzalez popped to second.

Brian McCann grounded into the shift. Bellinger stopped it but had no play. If he hadn't stopped it, Chase Utley would have made the play and thrown McCann out.

And that's it for Tony Cingrani. Ross Stripling is in the game.

George Springer flied to DEEP center. Everyone thought it was gone. But Chris Taylor caught it one step in front of the fence. Astros missed a chance for some insurance runs there.