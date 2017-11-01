Astros leave the bases loaded in the top of the sixth

Top of the sixth.

Carlos Correa singled to left.

Yuli Gurriel grounded to the pitcher, Correa to second.

Brian McCann grounded into the shift. Logan Forsythe had to run half a mile to catch it and throw him out.

Marwin Gonzalez was walked intentionally.

Evan Gattis, batting for Josh Reddick, was also walked intentionally.

Cameron Maybin, batting for the pitcher, popped to third.