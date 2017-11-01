Astros take 2-0 lead in top of first inning

World Series Game 7. Dodgers vs. Astros. Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr. Here we go.

George Springer doubled down the left-field line. Can we please get him out just once?

Alex Bregman grounded into the hole at first. Cody Bellinger made the play, but threw it away as Darvish was covering first. 1-0 Astros. Bregman is on second.

Bregman stole third.

Jose Altuve grounded to first, Bregman scoring.

Carlos Correa grounded to first, Darvish covering.

As he stepped into the batters box, Yuli Gurriel tipped his helmet toward Darvish for a show of respect.

Gurriel flied to right.

Darvish threw 24 pitches. He's not long for the game at that rate.