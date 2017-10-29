Astros tie score in bottom of fourth with three-run homer off Kershaw

Bottom of the fourth.

George Springer walked.

Alex Bregman flied to left on a 3-2 pitch.

Jose Altuve singled to left.

Carlos Correa doubled to left, scoring Springer. 4-1 Dodgers. Second and third, one out. The Dodgers asked for an appeal at second, but he was safe.

Yuli Gurriel hit Kershaw's first pitch for a three-run homer. Wow.

Josh Reddick popped to first.

Evan Gattis flied to left. Ugly inning.