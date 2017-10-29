George Springer homers, then Alex Bregman singles and Jose Altuve doubles him home. Carlos Correa then homers to left to give Houston a lead in a pivotal Game 5.
Astros tie score in bottom of fourth with three-run homer off Kershaw
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fourth.
George Springer walked.
Alex Bregman flied to left on a 3-2 pitch.
Jose Altuve singled to left.
Carlos Correa doubled to left, scoring Springer. 4-1 Dodgers. Second and third, one out. The Dodgers asked for an appeal at second, but he was safe.
Yuli Gurriel hit Kershaw's first pitch for a three-run homer. Wow.
Josh Reddick popped to first.
Evan Gattis flied to left. Ugly inning.