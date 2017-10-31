Best friends since high school still share their passion for the Dodgers

Robert Lee and Susan Kim were in elementary school when the Dodgers last played in the World Series.

Robert Lee wore bull horns on his head, a red matador cape and a Kirk Gibson Dodgers jersey.

It was Halloween at the World Series.

Much like the Dodgers’ bullpen, “I’m bringing the horns!” the 38-year-old Torrance resident said, laughing.

Lee came to Game 6 with Susan Kim, who has been his best friend since they attended Torrance High School together. Back then, they had something in common: their love of the Dodgers.

Kim, 37, wore a bright-blue wig on her head. It was her “postseason wig,” she said. She wore it to a game in last year’s National League Championship Series that the Dodgers lost.

“If they lose tonight, I’m going to throw it away,” she said. “I’m going to have to reevaluate the wig.”

She was just a kid during the 1988 World Series but remembers her parents having it on TV in the living room. And she remembers Kirk Gibson’s home run.

“Even at that young age, I cried,” she said. “I knew it was something special.”

She and Lee were nervous about Game 6, in which the Dodgers trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning.

“This is a critical game,” Kim said. “We’re either going to see someone win the World Series, or we’re going to see the boys move on.”