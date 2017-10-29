One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.
Cody Bellinger's triple gives Dodgers an 8-7 lead
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the seventh. Brad Peacock pitching.
Justin Turner doubled off the top of the wall in right-center. It just missed going out for a homer.
Kikè Hernandez sacrificed, but hit it too hard back to the mound and Turner was thrown out trying to get to third.
Cody Bellinger hit a sinker to center. George Springer tried to make a diving catch, but the ball got by him. Hernandez scored all the way from first. Bellinger went to third for a triple.
Logan Forsythe struck out looking. No one is happy with the plate umpire tonight. He has a very broad strike zone.
Yasiel Puig flied to left.