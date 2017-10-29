Cody Bellinger's triple gives Dodgers an 8-7 lead

Top of the seventh. Brad Peacock pitching.

Justin Turner doubled off the top of the wall in right-center. It just missed going out for a homer.

Kikè Hernandez sacrificed, but hit it too hard back to the mound and Turner was thrown out trying to get to third.

Cody Bellinger hit a sinker to center. George Springer tried to make a diving catch, but the ball got by him. Hernandez scored all the way from first. Bellinger went to third for a triple.

Logan Forsythe struck out looking. No one is happy with the plate umpire tonight. He has a very broad strike zone.

Yasiel Puig flied to left.