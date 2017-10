L.A. will try to get its offense back on track in today's Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT. Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton.

Join us here for live updates before and during the game from Times columnists Dylan Hernandez, Bill Plaschke and Bill Shaikin and reporters Kevin Baxter, Pedro Moura, Andy McCullough and Hailey Branson-Potts.