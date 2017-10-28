Defense has been an unsung hero for Astros

Lost in the praise for the Astros’ hitting – they are averaging more than four runs a game and nearly half their hits have gone for extra bases – and their bullpen – Houston relievers have allowed just three hits in 10 innings – has been the team’s stellar defense.

The Astros have turned five double plays and made just one error through the first three games of the World Series. And they turned in three stellar fielding plays Friday that may have saved their 5-3 win.

“We have athletes all over the field. We do execute plays,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We handle the ball pretty cleanly; it’s something we talk about a lot.

“To see it on the biggest stage is why we’re having the success that we’re having.”

The first big play Friday came in the third inning, after Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. walked the bases loaded to bring the tying run to the plate with nobody out. But first baseman Yuli Gurriel snuffed out the building rally, ranging far to his right to field Corey Seager’s bouncer and starting a 3-6-1 double play.

An inning later, Yasiel Puig drove a ball past third baseman Alex Bregman and down the left-field line. Shortstop Carlos Correa, anticipating the ball would bounce off the stands that jut out in shallow left, broke toward the corner immediately. He beat left fielder Marwin Gonzalez to the ball, then turned and threw a no-look strike to second to nail Puig, who had paused at first before trying for a double.

Then in the fifth, with the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson at third, center fielder George Springer made a diving catch of Chris Taylor’s sinking line drive to end the inning and save a run.

“The defense has been steady since the start of the postseason,” Hinch said.

“These plays are not easy. We practice a lot. We have attention to detail. The players are playing tremendous defense.”