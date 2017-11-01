Disheartened Dodgers fans hope for a late-inning comeback

Andre Ethier follows through on a run-scoring single during the sixth inning of Game 7.

John Mann, 54, of Thousand Oaks clutched a michelada at Dodger Stadium and shook his head angrily about the Dodgers trailing 5-0 in the top of the sixth inning.

He stood with Julio Gomez, 38, of Oxnard on the loge level on the third-base side.

“We’re bummed out,” Mann said.

“Brutal,” Gomez said. “It’s gonna be a sad day in L.A. tomorrow. We’ve been waiting too long for this moment.”

“It’s gonna suck,” he added. “At least make a game out of it.”

Both men have been fans since they were children.

“We’re let down,” Mann said. “If it was me personally, I would have started Kershaw and not Darvish. They killed him in his first game.”

“Wait till next year,” he said. People always say it. Mann said it bitterly.

“It hurts,” he said.

Still, both men said, they’d be back next year.

On the field level, Alex Soltero, 41, of Los Angeles wore a Dodger blue sombrero and poncho. Despite the Dodgers trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, he has a shred of confidence that they’d figure things out over the next few innings.

“I’m OK,” he said. “I have faith in our Dodgers.”

The game wasn’t going how he thought it would, but ”you can never let go of your faith.”

Tony Avila, 44, of Los Angeles, who was wearing a sombrero and poncho, also refused to believe his team could actually lose.

“This is the Dodgers’ hometown. The Dodgers are going to win in the ninth inning.”

Near them, Omar Portillo, 30, of Rosemead was devastated.

“I’m heartbroken,” he said. “I worked very hard to come to this game, to pay for these tickets."

Portillo works as a valet at a Santa Monica hotel and had put in a lot of extra hours to come to the game with his wife.

“I feel like you have to have luck on your side, and I think the Astros have luck on their side.”

He spent the game screaming his lungs out. He was surrounded by more optimistic people, but he didn’t care. He was sad and disappointed.

“I’ll probably be heartbroken for the next two months.”

Still, he’s glad he came. The pain will eventually cede to his being glad he saw something historic.

“It’s a lifetime experience,” he said, sighing.

When the Dodgers scored one in the bottom of the sixth on an Andre Ethier single, fans exploded, screaming as if they’d won the game. They at least weren’t going to see the Dodgers go scoreless.

“We got on the board, baby!” one man screamed.